5.6K fake NCERT books found

Faridabad, April 3

A team of the CM flying squad found and seized around 5,600 illegally-printed NCERT books during a raid at a book shop in Ballabhgarh on Wednesday.

An official said following a complaint in this regard, a team headed by DSP Manish Sehgal reached the shop at Ambedkar Chowk. It found that a number of books, having the NCERT mark, were illegally kept in the shop for sale.

The team was told that the shopkeeper had kept a large number of books published or printed in an illegal manner at a godown. It is claimed that the team recovered as many as 5,600 books for classes VI to XII.

The shopkeeper, identified as Gaurav, reportedly told the team that he had procured the books from a supplier, who is based at Nai Sarak in Daryaganj area of Delhi.

A case under the Copyright Act has been lodged against the shop owner at the sadar police station in Ballabhgarh.

