5,754 industrial units generating over 2 lakh MT hazardous waste every year

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 28

As many as 5,754 industrial units are generating over 2 lakh metric tonne (MT) hazardous waste per annum in the state. Emphasising on the scientific disposal of hazardous waste, P Raghvendra Rao, HSPCB Chairman, said it was harmful as it contained lead and other chemical waste.

He was addressing industrialists during a programme organised by the Haryana Environment Management Society and HSPCB regarding the implementation of the ‘Hazardous and Other Waste Management Rules-2016’.

Of the total generated waste, only 20.9 MT (10 per cent) is landfillable, 25.8 MT (12 per cent) is incinerable while 1.22 lakh MT (62 per cent) is recyclable.

The HSPCB has identified 443 textile units for generating 7,684.71 MT hazardous waste per annum, of which 3,012 MT is landfillable, 183.43 MT incinerable and 4,489 MT recyclable.

The Central Pollution Control Board had also stated that textile units were among the grossly polluting industries which had been discharging effluents directly or indirectly on land or into water.

Since no common Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) are available in Panipat, all hazardous waste is being sent to a TSDF in Faridabad, a senior official of the HSPCB said. The IOCL refinery in Panipat had its own TSDF, with a capacity of 25,000 tonnes.