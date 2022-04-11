5,848 take exam for 1,252 posts of MO

Rohtak, April 10
As many as 1,575 candidates did not turn up for the exams conducted at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) here to fill 1,252 posts of medical officers (MOs) at government hospitals across the state.
The UHS spokesman informed a total of 7,423 candidates applied for the post but 5,848 of them appeared in the exams held at 29 centres in various educational institutes in the city. Dr Veena Singh, Director General (Health), came to Rohtak to carry out a surprise inspection of the exam centres.
Dr Antriksh, a member of the exam organising committee, informed that the answer key of all exam papers would be uploaded on the UHS’ website at night. Thereafter, the candidates would be given time to file objections if any.
