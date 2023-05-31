5 booked for casteist slur

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

A youth was allegedly thrashed after being kidnapped by five men over enmity for not voting in their favour in panchayat elections in Rathiwas village. He was held hostage at gunpoint. Later, his parents rescued him and rushed him to a hospital. An FIR was registered against the five accused at the Bilaspur police station. The incident was reported on late Sunday night.

“They threatened to kill me by holding me hostage at gunpoint and used casteist slur against me. They asked me why I did not vote in favour of Sanjit Rathi in the sarpanch elections. Meanwhile, my father and mother reached the spot and begged them to spare me,” said the youth in his complaint.