5 booked for smuggling 135 bottles of liquor

Sonepat, May 6

The police have seized 135 boxes of illegal liquor from a vehicle on the Sonipat-Rathdhana road on Sunday. They have also registered a case against five persons under various Sections of the IPC and Excise Act.

A team of Sadar police was on patrol on the route on Sunday night when they received a tip-off about a vehicle smuggling liquor and they laid a naka. The team stopped the vehicle, in which Ashish of Kharkhoda and Aryan of Rohna were travelling.

On checking the vehicle they found 135 boxes of country-made liquor. The driver and his accomplice failed to show any permit or document regarding the liquor in their vehicle. ASI Sanjeev said the suspects said the liquor belonged to Jasbeer alias Jassu and Harish of Rohna. They said that Harish had asked them to take the liquor to Bahadurgarh. The police have registered a case against five people.

