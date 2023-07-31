5 cops booked for ‘custodial death’

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, July 30

A youth Gurpreet Singh, 30, detained by the Sirsa police in connection with an alleged drug peddling case, has died in “police custody” here.

The police registered a case of murder against five policemen, sub-inspector Dataram, in charge of the narcotics cell, ASI Jasvir Singh, ASI Harjeet Singh, head constable Vinder Singh and contable Gurprit Singh, and a judicial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

DSP Kalanwali Gurdayal Singh confirmed that five cops had been booked in the case under Section 302 and other Sections of the IPC by the Sirsa police today. Family members of Gurpreet Singh, however, demanded the arrest of the accused and refused to take the body for cremation.

They said Gurpeet, a resident of Desu Malkana village under the Kalanwali police station, was detained by cops from the village Saturday night. A family member of the victim, Nachatar Singh, alleged that the police had picked him in an attempt to frame him in a false case. The police spokesperson said Gurpreet Singh was facing seven-eight criminal cases. He said his condition deteriorated after a police team rushed him to a hospital.

