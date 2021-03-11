5 Jind cops injured in attack by villagers

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 3

The Jind police today registered a case of assault against 35 persons in Peepaltha village in Jind district for assaulting a police party, which resulted in injuries to five cops.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kuldeep Singh of the Narwana subdivision in Jind district said the police party had gone to the village to check four suspected persons who were carrying bags. As the police party reached the area of the suspected persons, a group of 30-35 persons, including women, gheraoed the police vehicle. One of the assailants opened fire on the vehicle, with a cop having a narrow escape in the incident.

The ASP said ASI Satpal, constables Ramesh and Vikas and Home Guard jawans Praveen and Sandeep suffered injuries in the assault by the accused. The police arrested two of the accused, identified as Kala and Somi, and efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused, he said.