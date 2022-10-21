5 cops suspended, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

The police suspended its five cops and arrested three of them for allegedly creating ruckus at the house of a Congress leader’s brother in Fazilpur village late last night. All cops were in an inebriated state at that time and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. An FIR also has been registered against all five cops at the Badshahpur police station.

It was alleged that the cops allegedly not only thrashed the family members but also threatened them using the name of the DCP. Later, the family members caught three cops on the spot and people nearby gathered there, who allegedly thrashed them. Two cops others managed to flee from the spot.