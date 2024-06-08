5-day camp concludes at National Institute of Design

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 7

The five-day residential design camp ‘curious creators design camp’ for school students of classes IX to XII concluded at the National Institute of Design (NID), Haryana, on Friday.

As per the NID spokesperson, this has been an immersive learning experience for school students aspiring for a creative career. As many as 30 students from reputed schools and cities of Delhi NCR, and Kurukshetra participated and explored fundamentals of design, learnt creative skills and worked on innovative projects. It was a platform to express their ideas and nurture their aptitude for higher education in design.

The programme included talk by experts, hands-on activities in metal, wood, dyeing, sewing, 3D printing and weaving labs, demonstrations, photography, storytelling sessions, games, exercises and local site visit.

Dr Vanita Ahuja, director, NID, spoke about the creative talent of the candidates, their enthusiastic participation in all activities during the camp.

