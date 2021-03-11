5 days on, Rewari gangrape survivor's kin continue dharna outside DC office

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 24

The family of a gangrape survivor belonging to a village under Kosli subdivision has been staging an indefinite dharna outside the DC office for the past five days, demanding a liveable house and arms licence citing security concerns.

Round-the-clock security provided The victim’s family has refused the govt quarter offered to them. We are also ready to pay the rent for a house of their choice. Moroever, they have been provided round-the-clock security at their house, so the arms licence demand is illogical. — Ashok Garg, DC

They have threatened to go on a hunger strike if the demands are not met soon. Meanwhile, the district authorities claim the family has already been offered a government quarter, which they refused to take it.

“The Haryana State Women Commission asked the DC to provide an accommodation to us as the culprits belong to the same village. They don’t hesitate in issuing indirect threats to us, but the district authorities have neither provided a liveable house nor issued an arms licence,” the victim’s mother said.

She further said the district authorities offered a government quarter yesterday, which was not suitable as it was in a bad shape. “The quarter is several feet below the main road and can get waterlogged in monsoon. Hence, it’s not liveable.”

Also, we had been making rounds of the DC office to get an arms licence, but it was not being issued, she added.

The mother said they were ready to get any government quarter whose condition was good, but the demand was not being fulfilled. “We will be compelled to turn the dharna into a hunger strike if an appropriate house and arms licence are not provided,” she added.

Meanwhile, DC Ashok Garg said: “The house offered to the family was located in the city and was good from a security point of view but they refused to accept it.”