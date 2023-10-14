5 dead, 20 hurt as canter rams into pick-up vehicle

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 13

As many as five persons were killed and 20 sustained serious injuries in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Kharkhoda village of Sonepat district in the wee hours today.

As many as 30 persons in a pick-up vehicle were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy crop harvesting from UP’s Shahjahanpur district. As soon as they reached near Kharkhoda, a speeding truck rammed into the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Sarvesh of Pilibhit in UP, Parmeshwar and Bijesh of Hardoi, Bhanu of Lakhimpur Khiri in UP and driver Vijay Kumar of Raiya in Jhajjar district. All the injured have been referred to the Rohtak PGIMS.

Rohit of Raiya village in Jhajjar district in his complaint to the Kharkhoda police said that he along with Vijay Kumar left from Shahjahanpur with 30 labourers for paddy crop harvesting. As they reached near Pipli toll plaza on the expressway at 5.45am, labourers asked them to stop the vehicle. Just when they were getting down, a canter coming from Kundli side hit them.

A case has been registered against canter driver Shree Bhagwan of Makdoli village under various sections of the IPC.

