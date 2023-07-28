5 doctors to be chargesheeted for being ‘negligent on duty’

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, July 27

Five doctors are under the scanner of the Health Department for allegedly being “delinquent and negligent on duty” during the field checking by the National Health Mission (NHM).

Additional Chief Secretary Health had written to Director General Health Services (DGHS), Sector 6, Panchkula, on May 29 for the issuance of chargesheets against these five doctors under Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules 2016.

Rule 7 explains the procedure for imposing a major penalty, which includes dismissal, removal from service, compulsory retirement, reduction to a lower pay structure, reduction to a lower stage in the pay band, withholding promotion for a specified period, and withholding increment(s) with a cumulative effect.

The DGHS had further written to the civil surgeons of Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar on July 19 for the issuance of chargesheets to the doctors.

Against Dr Aman, Medical Officer, in charge at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Gagsina, Karnal, it has been found that the PHC was found closed at night on December 20, 2022, and as per the roster, no night duty was assigned to the nursing officers and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives (ANMs).

Dr Anshul, Medical Officer, in charge at the PHC Kutail, Karnal, is under scanner as the PHC was found closed on December 20, 2022, though nursing officers were on duty as per the roster. Dr Anu, in charge of the PHC Nindana Tigri, Rohtak, is under scanner over a maternal death under sub-centre Nindana Tigri. The death was reviewed by the visiting team. The ANM was not aware of the guidelines for tablets of iron and folic acid (IFA) and calcium for pregnant women.

In another instance, two deliveries were conducted at the PHC Harodi, Bhiwani, on December 21, 2022, at 6.30 pm and 7.15 pm, respectively, but both were not found in the post-natal care (PNC) ward during the visit of the NHM team on December 22, 2022, at 12.15 pm. For this lapse, Dr Abhishek, Medical Officer and in charge of the PHC Harodi is under lens.

Dr Mohit, Medical Officer and In-charge of PHC Dujana, Jhajjar, is under scanner as no one was found at the PHC during checking at 3:15 pm except a guard.

Meanwhile, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS), Dr Rajesh Khyalia, said most of the allegations were wrong. In a letter to the ACS Health, dated July 27, the association said framing irrational chargesheet against doctors is not justified at all, adding that “such reports and recommendations are not only unfair to the individuals involved, but also detrimental to the morale of entire medical fraternity in the state”.

Meanwhile, the association didn’t get an appointment from the ACS Health. All doctors of the HCMS cadre will wear black badges while on duty throughout the state.