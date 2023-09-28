5 employees found absent from duty

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

A team of the CM flying squad on Wednesday conducted a raid at the office of the Excise Department and found five employees absent from duty. The team also sought details of licenced liquor shops and illegal shops.

“A joint team of the Karnal Range conducted a raid at the Excise Department of three districts — Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat. We have taken a report of the legal and illegal liquor shops from the officials and we will submit our report after reviewing all facts,” said Ajeet Singh, DSP, CM flying squad.

He said the purpose of the inspection was to check the implementation of the Excise Policy 2023-24. Out of 23 employees, five were found absent from duty, he added.

“We will seek an explanation from the absent employees,” said the DSP. He also said they would ensure legal action against the illegal liquor shops and people involved in the sale of illegal liquor. He appealed to the people to purchase liquor from licenced shops.

