5 fresh cases of stubble-burning recorded

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 29

With five fresh cases of crop residue burning in the past 24 hours, the state has so far recorded 3,647 incidents. This year, the state has recorded a fall of 47 per cent in cases in comparison to the cases reported last year till November 29.

Fatehabad is leading with 766 cases, followed by Kaithal (668) and Jind (503).