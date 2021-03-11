5 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Haryana Government today issued transfer and posting orders of five HCS officers with immediate effect.

Amit Kumar, Estate Officer, HSVP, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Faridabad. Jitender Kumar, Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram, has been given additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Gurugram.

Shweta Suhag, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sampla, Joint Director, Consolidation of Holdings, Rohtak, and Estate Officer, Rohtak HSVP, has been given the additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Rohtak.

Rajesh Khoth, Sub Divisional Office (Civil), Uchana Kalan, and Estate Officer, HSVP, Hisar, has been given the additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Hisar.

Gagandeep Singh, Estate Officer, HSVP, Panchkula, has been given additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Panchkula.