5 held in Gurugram trader murder case, no indication of gang involvement

Rohtak, March 13

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based trader Sachin Goda, who was gunned down in Rohtak on the intervening night of February 29 and March 1. The police have not found any evidence regarding the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the killing so far.

Goda was shot dead in the parking of a hotel near Lakhan Majra town in Rohtak district, while his mother was injured while trying to save him.

Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. In a social media post, Godara had maintained that Sachin considered himself the biggest bookie of Delhi and was a partner of their rivals.

However, as per the district police authorities, the investigation carried out so far does not indicate the involvement of the gang.

“There is no indication regarding the involvement of the said gang as of now. The investigation is underway,” said Rohtak Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Logesh Kumar.

Asked about the reason behind the murder, the ASP said the investigation was still going on and the reason would be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, CIA-1 in-charge Inspector Kuldeep Singh said three persons had been arrested in connection with the murder. The arrested persons, identified as Sahil, Niket and Jaipal, were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

Two persons were earlier arrested by the police in connection with the case. Therefore, five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder so far.

Case facts

Sachin Goda, a Gurugram-based trader, was gunned down by unknown car-borne assailants near Lakhan Majra town in Rohtak district on the intervening night of February 29 and March 1.

Sachin’s mother Darshana Devi, who tried to save him during the armed attack, was also shot at and injured.

The police registered an FIR against unknown persons under the Sections 302, 304 and 404 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act on March 1.

On the same day, Rohit Godara, who identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility for the murder.

