5 IAS, 4 HCS officers get new postings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The Haryana Government today issued the transfer and posting orders of five IAS and four HCS officers with immediate effect.

Yeshendra Singh, Transport Commissioner, Special Secretary, Transport Department, has been given additional charge as Director, Sports Department, and Special Secretary to the government.

Ajay Singh Tomer, Director, Sports and Special Secretary, Sports, has been posted as Director, State Transport, Special Secretary, Transport Department, and CEO, Haryana State City Bus Services Limited.

Sushil Sawan, Director, Employment, Haryana, Special Secretary, Haryana Employment Department, Director, Skill Development & Industrial Training and Special Secretary, Skill Development & Industrial Training has been given additional charge as Director, ULB, Special Secretary, ULB, Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority and Director, Fire Services.

Sachin Gupta, District Municipal Commissioner, Panchkula, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, has been given additional charge as Additional Director (Administration), ULB.

Anupama Anjali, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Bhiwani, has been given additional charge as District Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

Samwartak Singh Khangwal, Special Secretary, Secretariat Establishment and Additional Director, (Administration), ULB, has been posted as Special Secretary, Secretariat Establishment and Vigilance Officer, HAFED.

Mahesh Kumar, CEO, Zila Parishad, Rohtak, and CEO, DRDA, Rohtak, has been given additional charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Resource Information Officer, Rohtak.

Mayank Bhardwaj, City Magistrate, Jind, has been posted as Joint Director, (Administration), Health Services.

Neeraj Sharma, Joint Director (Administration), Health Services, has been posted as City Magistrate, Jind.