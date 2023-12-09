5 illegal paths on panchayat land blocked at Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 8

Several stone-crushing operators have been using illegal kutcha paths developed on panchayat land at Bigopur village in the Nizampur block of the district to transport mining materials.

Sources claimed that the practice was being followed to evade action in case of overloading and illegal transportation of mining materials, besides saving travel time as the main road is longer. Over 500 dumpers were reportedly plying on such illegal paths daily.

This came to the fore when the Development and Panchayat Department carried out demarcation of the panchayat land following complaints in this respect. It issued notices to 15 units, asking them to stop plying their vehicles on the paths, but they did not pay heed, forcing the authorities to block them.

“With the help of the police, we today blocked five such kutcha paths on the gram panchayat land at Bigopur village. It was also a case of trespassing on panchayat land. We had warned them of action through the notices,” said Pramod Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Nizampur.

Kanwar Singh, father-in-law of Bigopur sarpanch Pooja Kumari, said all five illegal paths had been blocked by digging trenches up to 10 ft to thwart vehicular movement.

#Mahendragarh