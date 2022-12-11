5, including 2 Nigerians, held with 245 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 10

The Nuh police busted an international heroin smuggling racket with the arrest of five persons, including two Nigerians. As much as 245 gm of heroin, worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, was seized from their possession, said the police on Friday.

The police said the drug smugglers were active in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The arrested persons were identified as Taufiq, a resident of Dhidhara village, Arsad, a resident of Ballabgarh, Mumtaz, alias Singam, a resident of Rehana, and two Nigerians Chinasa and Johnbaxo.

Varun Singla, SP, Nuh, said under Operation Akraman, in December, the Tauru team had nabbed Taufiq along with 15 gm heroin, Rs 22,000 cash and a car. On the same day, the police team also nabbed Arsad and Mumtaz, alias Singam, with 60 gm of heroin. Arsad and Mumtaz were taken on two days police remand for questioning. “A team of narcotics cell nabbed a Nigerian Chinasa from the Tauru area on Thursday late night and 170 gm heroin was seized from his possession.