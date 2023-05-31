5 killed as SUV, motorcycle ram into a truck in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar, May 31
Five people were killed when an SUV and a motorcycle rammed into a truck on the Hisar-Delhi highway on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place near Anipura village in Hansi sub-division.
Details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new Punjab ministers
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
BJP 'threatening' people and 'misusing' government agencies: Rahul Gandhi in US
Speaking at an event in Santa Clara, California, Gandhi says...
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada
Sandhu, who grew up in Abbotsford, was connected to the Unit...
Arms, narcotics smuggling bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch; 3 arrested
An Army jawan and one of the arrested accused are injured in...