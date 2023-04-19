5 km stretch acquired for Ambala-Shamli highway

Karnal, April 18
The District Administration, Karnal, has taken possession of a 5 km area for the construction of an 8.4- km-long stretch in the district of the six-lane access-controlled Ambala-Shamli Green Field Highway. The possession of the remaining land will be taken after the wheat harvesting. This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav.
