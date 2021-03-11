5 lakh Lumpy Skin Disease vaccination doses ordered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal today told the Assembly that 5 lakh doses of vaccine have been ordered for the prevention of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among animals. He was responding to the calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA Amit Sihag during the ongoing monsoon session.

He said steps were being taken to check the spread of the viral disease.

