5 lakh students in Haryana to get tablets in next session

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta apprised the House during the Budget Session that the state government has decided to regularise 845 colonies falling within the limits of municipalities with less civic amenities and infrastructure.

For this, applications were invited from Resident Welfare Associations and developers on the portal by the Town and Country Planning Department.

Gupta was replying to a question during Question Hour today.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that tablets with preloaded content along with Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) software and free internet data would be provided to more than five lakh students of secondary classes studying in government schools during the next academic session.

Tablets will be provided to the students by May 2022, he said in reply to another question. —