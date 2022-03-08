5 lakh students in Haryana to get tablets in next session

Chandigarh, March 7
Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta apprised the House during the Budget Session that the state government has decided to regularise 845 colonies falling within the limits of municipalities with less civic amenities and infrastructure.
For this, applications were invited from Resident Welfare Associations and developers on the portal by the Town and Country Planning Department.
Gupta was replying to a question during Question Hour today.
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that tablets with preloaded content along with Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) software and free internet data would be provided to more than five lakh students of secondary classes studying in government schools during the next academic session.
Tablets will be provided to the students by May 2022, he said in reply to another question. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported