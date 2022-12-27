5 laws repealed, 10 Bills introduced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

In all, five laws were repealed on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha held here today.

The five repealed laws are Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Act, 1943; Haryana Small Towns (Tax Validating) Act, 1934; Haryana Municipal (Tax Validating) Act, 1934; Haryana Minor Canals Act, 1905; and Haryana State Tubewell Act, 1954.

Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Act, 1943; Haryana Small Towns (Tax Validating) Act, 1934; and Haryana Municipal (Tax Validating) Act, 1934, had become irrelevant because property tax and other taxes are levied as per the Haryana Municipal Act and Haryana Municipal Corporation Act. Besides, 10 Bills were introduced in the Assembly.