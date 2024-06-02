5 marks on economic basis: State to challenge Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 1

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the state government would challenge in the Supreme Court the verdict of a Double Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court cancelling the decision to give five marks in jobs on the social and economic basis.

“The Haryana Government will not allow injustice with the poor and the youth,” he said, pointing out that earlier a Single Bench of the High Court had appreciated the decision of the government.

Saini, while addressing mediapersons at the state BJP office in Rohtak, said that strict action would be taken against those officer(s) who had allegedly helped in casting bogus votes in the Lok Sabha elections. He added that the pace of development in the state would pick up as soon as the model code of conduct was lifted.

On the question of the Haryana Government being in minority, Saini said that the state government had proved its majority in the Assembly on March 12 and the Congress leaders were spreading misinformation in this regard. “The state Assembly elections will be held on time,” he added.

On the question of Delhi not getting enough water, he said that the Arvind Kejriwal government should fix its system and water was being made available to the National Capital as per the agreement. “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should solve the problems of people instead of indulging in corruption,” he quipped.

The Chief Minister said that the officers should improve their behaviour and deal with the problems of the people on priority. He added that strict action would be taken against “careless” officers.

“Today, Haryana is witnessing fast-paced progress. The double-engine government has looked at every district equally while the previous Congress regime had discriminated against most of the districts,” he said.

BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badauli, party’s state spokesperson Shamsher Kharak and former media coordinator Rajkumar Kapoor were also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini #Rohtak #Supreme Court