5 killed as car rams into truck in Haryana's Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

Five men were killed in a road accident near Binaula village on the Delhi-Jaipur highway after their car rammed into a truck in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The car was registered in Rajasthan.

According to the police, it was around 2 am that the accident took place in front of Hotel Highway King on the highway. A speeding Celerio car rammed into a truck from behind. All five passengers of the car died on the spot.

Bilaspur police investigating officer Gajender Singh said they were trying to identify the deceased.