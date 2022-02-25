5 more Gurugram societies to undergo structural audit

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 24

Taking note of the Chintels Paradiso mishap, the director of the District Town and Planning Department, Haryana, has ordered structural audits of five more residential societies located in Sector 107, 108, 109 and 110A.

The District Town Planner, Haryana (DTP), RS Bhath, issued orders to State Town Planner (STP), DTP, DTP (Enforcement), Gurugram, to audit Raheja Vedanta in Sector 108; Raheja Atharwa in Sector 109, Brisk Lumbini in Sector 109, M3M Woodshire in Sector 107 and Mahindra Aura in Sector 110-A.

Bhath also visited Brisk Lumbini society as the residents had filed a complaint after the Chintels Paradiso incident. “Keeping in mind the gravity of the tragedy and threat to the life of residents of the societies, it has been decided to audit structural stability and quality of construction material used in the towers from IIT-Roorkee on the same pattern as being done by IIT-Delhi in Chintels Paradiso. The audit team will also flag any other issues of stability of structure or quality of material and suggest measures to cure the defect. The structure audit will be held on the cost of respective developer,” the order reads.

The builders of the societies concerned also received a notice for the same.

“Keeping in view the structural audit requirement by the residents of M3M Woodshire, the company has engaged with Bureau Veritas, an independent NABL-accredited French company which specialises in structural audit, health monitoring and testing, inspection and certification. Based on the report, M3M India will take steps,” said a spokesperson of M3M India.

