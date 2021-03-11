Gurugram: 5 more interstate drug smugglers arrested, sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 9

A joint team of the Anti-Narcotic Cell and the CIA, Tauru, that busted an interstate drug smuggler racket earlier, has nabbed five more members of the racket in the last 10 days.

The accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody thereafter. Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 27 lakh, three cars and 27 mobile phones have been recovered from them.

According to the police, it was on May 4 when the accused — Ansar of Golpuri village in Nuh, and Mormal of Khilluka village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan — were nabbed with 313.10 kg of marijuana in their possession.

On further probe, another member of the smuggling racket, Surender, alias Sarpanch, was arrested and two mobile phones were recovered. Upon interrogation, the police busted the network and nabbed Praveen Kumar on July 31, the driver who brought in marijuana from Visakhapatnam.

Following this, on August 1, the main accused, Sanjeev Kumar Shah, a native of Bihar, who is currently residing in Gurugram, was also arrested. Later, two more accused — Rahul and Mohammad Anwar Khan — were nabbed and three ATM cards were recovered.

“Sanjeev Khan is a native of Odisha, who was involved in supplying marijuana from the Naxal zone. He has sold 200 quintals of marijuana over five years in many states. The operation of the Nuh police against the drug smugglers continues. No drug peddlers and smugglers will be spared at any cost,” said Varun Singla, SP.

