5 of family killed in road mishap

Hisar, June 20
Five persons, including a couple and their three children, died and one child was injured in a road accident near Nirjan village on the Jind-Panipat road in the district today. Their motorcycle reportedly rammed into a mini-truck on the highway.
The victims, hailing from Kharkhara village in Hisar district, were returning from Panipat when the accident took place near a village in Jind district.
The deceased have been identified as Rakesh, his wife Kavita, their two sons Arman (5) and Amit (10), and daughter Kiran (12). Another daughter of the couple, Seerat (7) was admitted to hospital.
The family had gone to condole the death of Kavita’s father at Rasulpur in Panipat district. The police have registered a case after sending the bodies to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.
