5 prisoners hurt in clash, FIR lodged

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 9

Five prisoners were injured in a group clash inside the Bhondsi jail in a battle of supremacy between henchmen of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi and those of gangster Kaushal.

Anil, alias Lath (32), a resident of Kakrola in Delhi and an aide of gangster Kaushal, was critically injured in the incident. He is being treated at a hospital while four others were discharged after first aid.

An FIR was registered after the jail authorities lodged a complaint at the Bhondsi police station, the police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Charan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jail, on Thursday morning undertrial prisoners lodged in the jail were being taken to appear before the court around 9.15 am. During this, Mohit, Bharat, Nitesh, alias Panja, Akash and Lalit attacked Anil near the main gate inside the jail.

“The five of them beat up Anil and he got serious injuries on his mouth as he was attacked with a sharp object. Seeing the quarrel, some other undertrials — Umesh, Sachin, Sanjay and Sushil — tried to intervene, but the five of them asaulted them too.

“The prisoners told us that they had started this fight at the behest of

prisoner Chand Ram and Yashpal, alias Sarpanch,” Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh said in

his complaint.

On getting the information, jail warders and officials reached the spot

and controlled the situation. Four inmates — Umesh, Sachin, Sanjay and Sushil — received minor injuries while Anil was admitted to the Gurugram Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered against the inmates under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC at the Bhondsi police station on Thursday night.

“We are investigating the matter and have started the proceedings to take the accused on a production warrant for questioning,” said Inspector Neeraj Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station.