5 services of HSVP, crop loss portal launched

Chandigarh, May 20

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched five exclusive services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the benefit of allottees, besides a new portal for farmers for the registration of crop damage.

Addressing a press conference here today, he linked it to the state government’s “ease of living”. While simplifying the procedure for reallocation of assets to reduce the hassle for the allottee, he said that some unnecessary processes like application for re-allotment stood eliminated and the allotment service period has been reduced.

For the senior citizens and those incapacitated due to health issues, the HSVP launched a “HSVP on wheels” programme which will provide the biometric attendance service at their doorstep only for transfer permission.

Khattar said that the “attendance from anywhere” facility would allow an individual to record his biometric attendance from the nearest estate office. Earlier, an individual was required to present himself at the same estate office under the purview of which the property of the allottee came.

“To fix errors of the allottees in this module and property-related attributes in the PPM database in HSVP, an allottee will get an opportunity to update his data without visiting the HSVP headquarters,” he said.

Apart from the existing services of HSVP, from today, 11 more services are being launched through the IT platform including water line repair, road cleaning, potholes repair and manhole services.

In a farmer-centric initiative, Khattar launched the ‘e-Fasal Kshatipoorti’ portal to ensure transparency in the application, verification and compensation for crop loss. This portal will replace the age-old manual compensation system as now, the compensation will be given online.

Khattar said that the farmers who have not registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana would get the benefit given under the portal ‘e-Fasal Kshatipoorti’.

The Chief Minister said that compensation would be given for crop loss due to fire, flood, hailstorm, drought, cold wave, earthquake, landslide, cloudburst, waterlogging, heavy rain, insect attack and dust storm.

The Chief Minister said that crop compensation would be given in five slabs including 0 to 24 per cent, 25 to 32 per cent, 33 to 49 per cent, 50 to 74 per cent and 75 to 100 per cent.

To bring uniformity in the rules regarding displaying advertisements across the state, the Haryana Advertisement Bylaws 2022 have been formulated.

The Chief Minister said that soon, a state-level registration portal would be launched so as to provide a single digital platform for all the 93 municipalities of the state. On this portal, private property owners, advertising agencies and self-advertisers will have to give complete details including their locations.