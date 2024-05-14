5 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara gangs held

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 13

The Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, has arrested five shooters allegedly associated with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. Five automatic pistols and 55 cartridges have been recovered from their possession. The accused were produced before the court today, which sent them to four-day police remand.

According to STF officials, a shooter identified as Dinesh, a resident of Bhiwani, was arrested two days ago from Farrukhnagar. After interrogating him, four other shooters were caught from Abohar last night. They have been identified as Jagdish and Vishnu of Fazilka, Sagar of Mathura, and Pradeep of Samaspur in Delhi.

All the shooters worked for Bishnoi and Godara. Five days ago, a joint team of the Delhi Police, Nuh police and STF had arrested two shooters of the same gang after an encounter at Nuh.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, DSP of STF, said they received information that Dinesh ran a Wi-Fi connection provider shop at Farrukhnagar and was in contact with Bishnoi and Godara. He was taken on remand and revealed during interrogation that he was working for the gangsters and preparing a hideout for the shooters. He revealed the name of four shooters.

“Under the guise of Wi-Fi work, Dinesh used to make the gang members stay at his rented house and was helping them in providing financial assistance and illegal accommodation. We are questioning the accused,” said Sangwan.

Inspector Narender Chauhan said the accused revealed that on the instructions of the gang leaders, serious crimes were to be carried out in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab by them. They were going to kill a shooter of Bambiha gang of Punjab and a close aide of their rival gang leader was also a target. Accused Pradeep had several criminal cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana and UP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters