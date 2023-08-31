5 SPOs, 8 home guards sacked for corruption

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

Taking stern action against corruption, Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia on Wednesday terminated the services of five special police officers (SPOs) and eight home guards who were accused of extorting money in the name of vehicle checking at police points in Nuh. Of the five SPOs, one was posted in the summon staff while other terminated cops were posted at the Kalwari and Beenwa police check post.

The SP also transferred three suspected cops to Police Lines and also reduced the number of police nakas to 26 instead of 52.

Along with this, all the policemen, home guards and SPOs posted at Dondal police check point of Punhana police station area have been transferred into the Police Lines. It is alleged that overloaded vehicles used to cross easily through all three police checkpoints Kalwari, Beenwa and Dondal.

Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said the SPOs who were terminated were Iqbal, Rakesh Kumar Sain, Ram Sharan, Sanjay Kumar and Ashok Kumar while home guards were Imran, Hassan, Jahid Khan, Irshad, Khurshid Ahemad, Imran Khan, Mubarik and one other.

“If any complaint related to any corruption is received in the Police Department in Nuh district and the allegations are found correct in the investigation, then definitely action will be taken,” said SP Bijarnia.

#Gurugram #Nuh