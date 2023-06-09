5 staffers of Edu Dept booked for forgery

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 8

The police have registered a case against five serving and two retired staffers of the school education department on charges of forgery in the district.

On the complaint of Bhupinder Kumar, secretary of the Indian Press Trust (a social organisation), Yamunanagar, a case was registered against a former district education officer (now posted in some another district), retired block education officer, principal of a government senior secondary school, retired principal of a government senior secondary school and two post graduate teachers posted at a government school here.

The case was registered under Sections 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at City police station on June 7.

The complainant alleged that several staffers, including some officers of the department had formed a fake organisation — Haryana School Education Officers Association. They filed false complaints by misusing the names of their colleagues and forged signatures to implicate him and other complainants in fake police and departmental cases.

“They filed a complaint before the Education Minister who forwarded the same to Yamunanagar SP for necessary action. However, without verifying the facts or allegations levelled by the said firm and based on a false complaint by it, an innocent lecturer was suspended. He was also shifted to Mewat from Yamunanagar without preliminary inquiry,” alleged the complainant.