5 stone crushers dismantled, 6 put on notice in Charkhi Dadri village

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, November 21

Five stone crushing units have been dismantled and six others put on notice at Birhi Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district for non-compliance of the air pollution control measures under the Environment Act. This has been revealed by a joint committee of officials led by SDM, Charkhi Dadri, in its report recently submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with a complaint filed by Kuldeep of Birhi Kalan village against the stone crushing units.

As per sources, the committee has suggested the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to initiate closure action along with levying of environmental compensation on the non-complying stone crushing units, besides ensuring their regular monitoring.

It has also asked the Forest Department to carry out strip plantation on the route towards Birhi Kalan village with the assistance of stone crushing units so as to protect the environment.

In his complaint filed last year, Kudeep said several stone crushers were operating in Charkhi Dadri in violation of environmental norms posing serious threat to flora and fauna, agriculture land, livestock and human beings.

He also demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter, departmental action against erring officials, closure action against the defaulting units and appropriate compensation to those farmers who suffered crop losses due to dust.

Acting on the complaint, the NGT formed a joint committee comprising local official of the HSPCB, District Agriculture Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri and directed them to verify the factual position by visiting the site and take remedial action as per rules. It made the HSPCB the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The members of the committee visited the stone crushing units in Birhi Kalan village in October and thereafter submitted its report to the NGT.

“As per reports, a total of 30 stone crushing units are located in Birhi Kalan village. 19 units were found complying while five stone crushing units have been dismantled and six others were found non-complying due to inadequate air pollution control measures on the premises,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, the HSPCB in its report to the NGT said show-cause notices had been served on six non-complying stone crushing units while acting on the suggestion by the joint committee.

“The closure action has been initiated against one of the units while the replies to the notices are under-consideration for further action. However, in compliance of the CAQM directions GRAP stage-lI, the Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, has already issued directions to close down the stone crushing units and the Executive Engineer (DHBVN) has discontinued the 03 phase electric supply to the stone crushers of the district,” it added.

