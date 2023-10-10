5 teachers among 7 die in Nainital bus mishap

Hisar, October 9
Five women teachers, a bus driver and a child were killed when the bus of a private school at Shahpur village of the district fell into a gorge near Nainital in Uttarakhand last night.
The bus of New Manav International School, carrying staff members from Shahpur, Arya Nagar, Patel Nagar and Matrashyam village in Hisar, had left for a trip to Nainital on Friday. The accident took place when they were returning on Sunday night. The bus had 33 people on board. Some teachers were accompanied by their children.
The deceased have been identified as Pushpa, Sangeeta, Jyoti, Poonam, Ravinder, a child Manmeet and driver Rameshwar. Teams of the local police and the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Twenty-six people were taken to hospital and the bodies were handed over to the police.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X: “Very unfortunate news was received of a bus accident on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital. Relief and rescue work is going on by the local administration and SDRF team. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment”.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, MPs Brijendra Singh and Deepender Hooda, and Meham MLA Bajraj Kundu expressed their condolences.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...