5 teachers among 7 die in Nainital bus mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 9

Five women teachers, a bus driver and a child were killed when the bus of a private school at Shahpur village of the district fell into a gorge near Nainital in Uttarakhand last night.

The bus of New Manav International School, carrying staff members from Shahpur, Arya Nagar, Patel Nagar and Matrashyam village in Hisar, had left for a trip to Nainital on Friday. The accident took place when they were returning on Sunday night. The bus had 33 people on board. Some teachers were accompanied by their children.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa, Sangeeta, Jyoti, Poonam, Ravinder, a child Manmeet and driver Rameshwar. Teams of the local police and the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Twenty-six people were taken to hospital and the bodies were handed over to the police.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X: “Very unfortunate news was received of a bus accident on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital. Relief and rescue work is going on by the local administration and SDRF team. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment”.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, MPs Brijendra Singh and Deepender Hooda, and Meham MLA Bajraj Kundu expressed their condolences.

