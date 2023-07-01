5 teams to check mining vehicles

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 30

As reports of overloaded mining vehicles see a rise in the region, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has formed five special anti-mining teams to deal with the menace.

Raisina is key vulnerable area The Raisina crusher zone, with over 60 crushers, has been cited as the key vulnerable area for action. The administration has been getting reports of more overloaded vehicles reaching this zone than others

In a bid to tighten the noose on the vehicles violating the e-ravaana norms, or trying to smuggle illegally mined stones or carrying the more-than-allowed capacity, the enforcement teams shall be put in key vulnerable zones. The teams shall operate in the Farukhnagar area, including Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon and Pataudi.

The Raisina crusher zone, with over 60 crushers, has been cited as the key vulnerable area for action. The administration has been getting reports of more overloaded vehicles reaching this zone than others. The teams will be comprising officials of different departments, including mining and the RTA.

The decision in this regard was taken at the monthly anti-mining squad meeting. It was also decided that the CCTVs would be installed in the parking areas where defaulter vehicles were brought. The cameras would ensure that each vehicle was released only after paying the penalty.

“The teams, in addition to enforcement, will be auditing the challans issued in the past few months to ensure that every penny went to the exchequer. We are also ensuring the no vehicle when caught was allowed to go scot-free,” said Yadav. The teams have also been asked to keep an eye on and curtail the smuggling of illegally mined stones from Rajasthan and also impound vehicles without permissions and registrations.