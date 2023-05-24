5 tippers, earth mover impounded for illegal mining

Yamunanagar, May 23
Cracking a whip on mining mafia, a team of the Chief Minister’s flying squad last night caught five tippers and an earth-moving machine, which were allegedly found involved in illegal mining activities in the Ranjitpur area of Yamunanagar district.
These were handed over to the Ranjitpur police post in the district. The flying squad raided Bhatuwala village and caught five tippers and the earth-moving machine allegedly involved in the illegal activity.
“With the help of the earth-moving machine, the tippers were being illegally loaded with mining mineral from a shamlat/panchayat land in Bhatuwala village of the district,” said Dinesh Sharma, an official of the flying squad.
