Gurugram: 5 years on, work on Bandhwari waste-to-energy plant begins

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 23

Ecogreen Energy has started the construction work of waste-to-energy plant in Bandhwari. The work got delayed due to protests by environmentalist and non-availability of land for power plant and processing of waste.

The company had signed the concession agreement with the Government of Haryana in August 2017 for the municipal solid waste management and set up their waste-to-energy plant in Bandhwari, Gurugram.

“It will be one of the biggest waste-to-energy plants in Gurugram and Faridabad. There were issues related to legacy waste due to which it could not be started. Now, the construction work has begun. There will be a 30- metre wall to avoid any slipping of waste,” said Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta.

The municipal solid waste (MSW) processing facility would have a capacity to handle 2,100 tonnes per day (TPD) approximately. The MSW would be unloaded inside a pit where five to seven days retention will be given to remove excess leachate. Later, primary segregation will be undertaken to recover the RDF fraction for further storage.

The compostable fraction of waste would be shifted to windrow platform for composting. The inert removed through pre-processing system would be directed to landfill. Leachate generated from the MSW pit and windrow platform would be conveyed for treatment at leachate treatment

plant (LTP).

Faridabad and Gurugram generate a combined average MSW of 2,100 MT per day on an average.

This MSW is collected by Ecogreen Energy via door-to-door collection and transported to Bandhwari landfill site. At present, Bandhwari landfill has turned into a waste mountain touching

40 metres.

