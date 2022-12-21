5-yr-old boy found dead in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 20

A half-naked body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from bushes near Devidas Pura village under mysterious circumstances late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayan. His migrant family belongs to Uttar Pradesh but has been living in a rented accommodation in Devidas Pura.

Sanjay Verma, father of the deceased, said last evening around 6 pm, Ayan went out for playing but didn’t return. The family with the help of Kurukshetra police started searching and his body was found in the bushes. His pant was missing.

“There were marks around his neck and blood was oozing out from his mouth. We rushed our son to LNJP Hospital but he was declared brought dead. My son was killed and his body was dumped in the bushes near a park. We have no enmity with anyone. We want justice for my son,” the hapless father said.

A case has been registered against unidentified person under Sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Peanl Code at the Thanesar Sadar police station in this connection.

The boy’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

The Station House Officer, Nirmal Singh said, “Teams of CIA-1, CIA-2, cyber cell and police stations are working on this case and efforts are being made to identify and nab the suspect.”

On being asked if the boy was sexually assaulted before killing him, the Station House Officer said “The post-mortem report and the opinion of the doctor are awaited. Further action will be taken accordingly.”

