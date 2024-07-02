5-yr-old Girl's body found

Tribune News Service

Hisar: The body of a five-year-old girl was found on the terrace of a neighbour at Paju village in Bhiwani on Monday. Renu had gone missing from near her house on Sunday evening. The family reported the matter to the police after which a case of missing person was registered. The family found her body on Monday evening. ASI Krishan said the body had been sent for a post-mortem. TNS

Docs observe black day

Kurukshetra: The government doctors, under the banner of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, wore black badges in support of their pending demands on Monday. District president of the association Pradeep Nager said the government had been ignoring the demands being raised by the doctors. TNS

MAN HELD WITH 5 kg POPPY HUSK

Kurukshetra: The anti-narcotics cell of Kurukshetra police arrested a man with 5 kg of chura post from his possession on Sunday. He was identified as Mukhtiar Singh. On a tip-off, a check post was set up to nab him.

