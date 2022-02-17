50 buses checked, 3 challaned in drive to check violations at Jhajjar

Ravinder Saini
Jhajjar, February 16
Two days after a road mishap that left two school children dead and several others injured on the Jhajjar-Sampla road, the district authorities carried out checking operations of school buses in Bahadurgarh town here today.
Checking done regularly
It is not a new campaign. We used to conduct the checking of school buses every month to ensure that educational institutions are adhering to safety guidelines. Satish Kumar, a police official
Preliminary Report in 3 days
The panel will conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a preliminary report in three days. A detailed report will be put up in 15 days. Action will be taken against guilty. Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner
The police checked 50 school buses and challaned three for not following safety guidelines.Sources said the number of students sitting in buses, speedometer, cameras, first aid box, driving license of drivers, fitness certificate of buses and insurance policies were checked during the campaign.
“Three of the 50 buses checked during the inspection were found to be violating the guidelines and were hence were challaned,” said Satish Kumar, a police official.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shakti Singh has formed a four-member inquiry committee to find out the exact cause of the mishap.
On Monday, a school van carrying nine children rammed into a canter near Girawar village here.
The committee will be led by Jhajjar Shikha. Additional SP Bharti Dabas, Road Transport Authority secretary Dharna Yadav and Block Education Officer Ramniwas are other members of the committee.
