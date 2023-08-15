50% govt income from agri land to go to panchayats: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 14

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government is going to make such a provision that 50 per cent of the government’s income from agricultural land will go to the panchayats.

Addressing people during his visit to Patharwali, Bajina and Alampur villages of Bhiwani district today, the Deputy CM said that gram panchayats would be able to spend this amount on development works. “It will further accelerate the pace of development works in the villages,” he said, adding that the state government had done the work of bringing prosperity in the lives of farmers, workers and labourers.

On the demand of the residents of Alampur village, Dushyant announced the construction of an e-library in the village. He said the government had removed the worries of the farmers and freed them from the risk of crop loss through Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. “Today, the crop of the farmer is being bought directly from his farm, whereas earlier they had to wait for many days to sell their crop in the mandis,” he stated.

The Deputy CM said people were getting the benefits of welfare schemes at home through the click of a button. The government has made 600 services online, as a result people can avail government services from near home through the CSC centre. “Now, sitting at home, the benefits of old-age pension, ration card, pension schemes are being received. The government is providing services to the people with complete transparency,” he said.

He said 294 works had been taken up by the government under MNREGA, including the construction of Kirtan Bhavan for women. He said on August 15, about 500 schools in the state were being named after the martyrs. He said it was the result of transparency that in the year 2019, Rs 6,100 crore was deposited in the government’s account through the registry and this time, the amount had substantially increased to Rs 10,400 crore.

