50 per cent players give felicitation function a miss, leave officials guessing

Karnal, October 20

As many as 22 of 44 medallists, who won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in China, gave a miss to the state-level felicitation programme organised at Karna Stadium here today. Their absence left officials guessing why they had not turned up.

As many as 44 medallists of the state won 30 medals comprising nine gold, five silver, and 16 bronze in the Asian Games. Those who attended the function were: gold medallists Surjeet, Naveen Kumar, Pooja Narwal, Pooja Kajal, Priyanka, and Ritu Negi, all in kabaddi; and Abhishek, Sanjay (hockey); silver medallist Deepak Punia (wrestling); and bronze medallists Sunil Kumar, Aman Shehrawat, Soonam Malik and Kiran Bishnoi (wrestling); Priti Panwar, Parveen Hooda and Narender Berwal (boxing); Priti Lamba and Seema Punia (athletics); Adarsh Singh and Anish Bhanwala (shooting); Bhajan Kaur (archery); and Parminder Singh (rowing men).

Busy with training Some players could not make it as they were attending training sessions in different parts of the country and abroad. Hockey players are attending a training camp in Bengaluru. —Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary, Sports Department

Those who attended the programme were happy with the honour bestowed upon them by the government and appreciated the state sports policy. Some suggested points to make it even better.

Seema Punia said the government should give Rs 11 lakh to each participant and should honour coaches.

“It is nice when we get recognition for our hard work. I am happy that the Chief Minister has honoured all players who won the medals,” said bronze medallist Preeti.

Naveen Kumar stated that the government was working positively in the field of sports. Such initiatives would inspire the youth to come forward.

Hockey player Sanjay said he, along with other players, were offered jobs by the government, which was appreciable, and Pooja Narwal suggested that the government must focus on sports in rural areas.

Those who couldn’t make it

Star athlete Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), gold medallists Palak (10 m air pistol), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Sunil Kumar and Nitin (kabaddi); Shiva, Sarabjot (10 m air pistol shooting), Rhytam Sangwan and Manu Bhakar (25m pistol); silver medallists Ramita (100 m air rifle); and bronze medallists Antim Panghal (wrestling); Savita, Udita, Nisha, Monika, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Deepika and Sonika (hockey); Aryanpal Singh Ghuman (speed skating 3000 m relay), among others.

