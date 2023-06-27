50-year-old tailor found murdered in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 26

A 50-year-old man, who used to work as a tailor, was murdered by unknown miscreants, who slit his throat today, at his home in the Badshahpur’s Bara Bazar area that is just 300 metres away from the police station.

The victim was alone at home at the time of the incident. When his wife and three children returned home from market, they found his body lying in a pool of blood.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The cause behind murder is yet to be ascertained. No clues have been found about miscreants.

The police are questioning neighbourhood people. Nearby residents said all cupboards of the house were found open. It seems like the tailor was murdered in a robbery bid. The police said the victim’s family had not shared any information about robbery.

According to the police, the murder took place around 3 pm today when the deceased, identified as Madhusudan, was alone at his home. His wife is a private teacher. An FIR was registered against unknown miscreants at the Badshahpur police station.

“Teams have been formed to investigate the matter. So far, there are no clues about miscreants. Probe is underway,” said ACP Manoj Kumar.