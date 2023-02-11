50-yr-old auto driver beaten to death in Faridabad

Faridabad, February 10
The police have booked a case in connection with the death of a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Dayalbagh Colony here. The victim died after he was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Thursday evening, it is reported. A case has been registered against the suspect, but no arrest has been made so far.
According to a complaint lodged by Sunita, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar, her husband, identified as Brajraj Singh, died after he was mercilessly beaten by a car driver in the colony market. The victim was on his way backhome when the incident took place around 8 pm. Due to traffic congestion, the auto driver failed to give pass to the car driver, and the auto touched the car.
It is reported that the victim was beaten, and was left unconscious at the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
