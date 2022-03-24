51 booked for illegal colonisation in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

In a major crackdown on illegal colonies in Gurugram 10 FIRs have been registered against 51 persons, including women at the Farukhnagar police station today on complaint of the District Town and Country Planner.

Despite all efforts illegal colonisation continues to go unchecked in Gurugram in various upcoming sectors adjoining villages. The District Town Planner (Enforcement) RS Bhath said he had received information about the development of illegal colonies in the Farrukhnagar area. He toured all places with the team there. The accused were served notices but they failed to provide a satisfactory reply.

“The aforesaid sites fall within the urban area limit of Farukhnagar. The offenders have thus violated Section 7 (i) read with Section 2(c), Section 7(ii) of the Act of 1975 by subdividing land for the purpose of a colony. The offenders are deliberately continuing with the contravention of the provision of the Act No 8 of 1975 and rules framed there under. We issued show-cause notices and restoration orders but they violated the rules”, the DTP said in his complaint. Following the complaint, 10 FIRs were registered against 51 persons involved in illegal colonisation under Sections 10, 3, 7 (i), 7 (ii) of the Haryana Development and Regulation Of Urban Areas Act 1975 at the Farrukhnagar police station. The police said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.