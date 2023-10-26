52 per cent government school students found anaemic in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 25

With screening of 60,000 students out of the total 1.20 lakh students of government schools for anaemia in Faridabad, as many as 51.9 per cent have been found to have below normal haemoglobin (Hb). The district authorities aim to cover all 378 schools by November 15.

Anaemia in students 378 Total Government schools 1.20L Total number of students 60,000 Students screened so far 31,147 Students with HB lower than 12 28,853 Students with HB above 12

Sources in the district administration said that while half of the students have been covered in the campaign launched last month, the teams have found that more than half of the students, especially the girl students, are anaemic as they have Hb lower than the required level of 12. “With as many as 1,593 children found to be having an Hb of lower than eight, the authorities will provide proper treatment to such children,” says Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh.

Announcing that special camps were being organised in schools by the Health Department, teachers were being appointed as nodal officers to ensure that no student is left out of the drive. To assist in this work, a team of the doctors from AIIMS Delhi has also been engaged.

Announcing special arrangement for treatment of anaemic students, the DC said that 20 beds in the civil hospital have been reserved for such students. He said help will also be taken from the private hospitals in this regard.

