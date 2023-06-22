52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 22
A 52-year old veterinary doctor was shot dead while his sister-in-law was injured as the latter’s husband allegedly opened fire at them here on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dr Rajan Choudhary. The injured, his sister-in-law Kusum (50), was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
The suspect was identified as Kusum’s husband, Chandreshwar Saini.
A dispute between Kusum and Chandreshwar is being suspected to be the reason behind the firing.
Kusum was staying at her sister’s house where Chandreshwar arrived and had a verbal spat with Kusum. Meanwhile, Kusum’s brother-in-law, Rajan, tried to intervene following which Chandreshwar opened fire using his licenced weapon before fleeing.
Rajan and Kusum were rushed to a private hospital where Rajan was declared dead.
Sadar police station SHO Nirmal Kumar said a family dispute is the reason behind the incident.
The teams of CIA and police are conducting raids to nab the suspect.
