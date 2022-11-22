520 challaned for wrong-side driving in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 21

Acting firmly against wrong-side and wrong-lane driving, the Kurukshetra police issued over 520 challans to violators during a one-day special drive on Sunday.

As per the data provided, 524 challans, including 420 challans for wrong-lane and 104 challans for wrong-side driving were issued. Besides, 47 challans were issued for other traffic rule violations.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “It has been observed that heavy vehicle drivers often change lanes while driving, which leads to accidents. To ensure road safety and lesser number of accidents, efforts are being made for the strict compliance of traffic norms by commuters. The drivers are being motivated to follow traffic rules or action will be taken against violators. More such campaigns would be organised in the coming days and rigorous challaning is already in place.”

